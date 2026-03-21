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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' | Party agenda brazenly packaged as nationalism

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' | Party agenda brazenly packaged as nationalism

Like any other production mounted on a lavish scale, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ like its prequel is technically sound. However, the fight sequences come across as laborious.
Guruprasad D N
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:59 IST
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:59 IST
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