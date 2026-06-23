Digital India needs more than devices and bank accounts

<p>When the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 fact sheets were released last week, much of the attention focused on familiar indicators of health and nutrition. Yet one of the survey’s most significant developments received comparatively little attention: its expanded focus on digital and financial inclusion. </p><p>By incorporating new topics such as direct benefit transfer (DBT) coverage, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/self-help-groups">self-help group (SHG) </a>participation, and financial transactions, while continuing to track internet use, mobile phone ownership, and banking access, NFHS-6 offers a broader picture of socio-economic agency in India. </p>.Digital database captures India’s vast tree diversity.<p>Women who have ever used the internet increased from 33.3% in NFHS-5 to 64.3% in NFHS-6. Women who own and use a mobile phone rose from 53.9% to 63.6%. Women with a bank account that they themselves use increased from 78.6% to 89%. These are extraordinary gains within a short span of time and reflect the reach of digital infrastructure, financial inclusion programmes, and welfare delivery systems across the country.</p>.<p>The numbers, while encouraging, also reveal a deeper challenge. India may be closing the access gap, yet it continues to struggle with the agency gap.</p>.<p>For over a decade, public policy has focused on expanding infrastructure. Bank accounts were opened under financial inclusion schemes. Mobile connectivity expanded rapidly. Government services migrated online. Welfare payments increasingly flowed through DBTs. The assumption was straightforward: access would lead to empowerment.</p>.<p>NFHS-6 suggests that the relationship is far more complicated.</p>.<p>Consider internet use. While 64.3% of women have now used the internet, the corresponding figure for men stands at 80.5%. The gap becomes sharper when geography enters the picture. More than three-fourths of urban women have used the internet, compared to less than 60% of rural women. The digital revolution has reached villages, but it has not reached everyone equally.</p>.<p>The mobile phone offers another window into the problem. Development practitioners increasingly recognise that the smartphone has become the gateway to citizenship itself. It determines access to welfare information, online education, telemedicine, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital">digital</a> payments, employment opportunities, and government services. Yet ownership remains uneven. Nearly four out of five urban women own and use a mobile phone, while rural women continue to lag considerably behind.</p>.<p>The consequences are not merely technological. They are social and economic.</p>.India's creator economy: The making of a digital creator.<p>A woman may have a bank account in her name, but if she lacks access to a mobile phone, digital literacy, or decision-making authority within the household, her financial autonomy remains limited. This is where the NFHS-6 findings become particularly revealing. </p><p>While 89% of women report operating a bank account themselves, only a much smaller proportion participate in paid work. Financial inclusion has expanded faster than economic empowerment. Access to the banking system has not automatically translated into control over income or assets.</p>.<p>This distinction matters because contemporary development discourse often treats access as an end in itself. Success is measured by the number of accounts opened, SIM cards issued, or households connected. Such metrics are easy to count, politically attractive, and administratively convenient. </p><p>Agency, by contrast, is harder to measure. It requires asking who controls the device, who decides how money is spent, who possesses the skills to navigate digital systems, and who ultimately benefits from inclusion.</p>.<p>The experience of rural India demonstrates why this distinction is important. Across many villages, women now possess bank accounts because welfare schemes require them. Yet accounts are often managed by male family members. </p><p>Mobile phones may exist within households but remain under male control. Digital platforms are available, but confidence and skills to use them independently are uneven. The infrastructure exists; the capability to use it remains unequal.</p>.<p>The next phase of India’s digital transformation must, therefore, move beyond connectivity. The challenge is no longer only technological but social. Investments in digital literacy, especially among rural women, are as important as investments in broadband networks. Financial literacy must accompany financial inclusion. Women’s participation in paid work deserves as much attention as women’s access to bank accounts.</p>.Teacher shortage, digital divide: NITI Aayog outlines major bottlenecks in India’s education system.<p>NFHS-6 ultimately raises a question that extends beyond technology and finance. How should India measure development in the twenty-first century? If development is understood merely as access, the country has much to celebrate. If it is understood as the expansion of people’s capabilities and choices, the task remains unfinished.</p>.<p>The survey’s most important lesson may be that empowerment cannot be delivered through a bank account, a smartphone, or an internet connection alone. </p><p>These are necessary foundations, but they are not ends in themselves. As Amartya Sen argued in his conception of development as freedom, progress must be judged not merely by the resources people possess but by their ability to convert those resources into meaningful choices and opportunities. </p><p>The true test of Digital India, therefore, will not be the number of accounts opened or devices distributed but whether these tools expand the freedoms, capabilities, and economic agency of women, particularly those in rural India, enabling them to participate fully in social and economic life on their own terms.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a development professional.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>