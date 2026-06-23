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Digital India needs more than devices and bank accounts

Digital India needs more than devices and bank accounts

The numbers, while encouraging, also reveal a deeper challenge. India may be closing the access gap, yet it continues to struggle with the agency gap.
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Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:08 IST
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