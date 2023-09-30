Discovering Swaminathan

I was aware of a distant relationship I had with him through my grandparents, nothing more. Yet, a profound sorrow engulfed my heart because, in a unique way, I knew him for two months. I had the privilege of working on academic papers and archival objects related to him during my time as an archival intern at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) at the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR). For two whole months, Swaminathan was my life. I delved into his papers and documents and traced his adventurous journey through the paper trail I meticulously examined and catalogued.