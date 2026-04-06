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Dishwasher, GDP, and unpaid labour

Dishwasher, GDP, and unpaid labour

Recognising invisible household labour, largely performed by women, is critical to India’s economic growth.
Tony Augustine
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:29 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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GDPIndian economyOpinionIn Perspectiveunpaid labour

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