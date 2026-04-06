<p>After much deliberation and delay, our household finally welcomed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dishwasher">dishwasher</a>. For my wife, it was a moment of relief; her long-standing demand had been met, and she could now “outsource” part of the daily chores to this shiny new machine. Her happiness came from the hope of reduced burden; mine, curiously enough, from the thought that our purchase had contributed just about Rs 50,000 to India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a>. A small price, I mused, as India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and the ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy.</p>.<p>Yet, a closer look at this transaction reveals a paradox. The dishwasher’s outcome is a clean plate. When the machine does it, economists count it as part of GDP. When my wife has been doing the same work for years, it counts for nothing. Her effort, born of love and duty, is invisible in the national accounts. The finance minister would be thrilled with the machine’s contribution, but unmoved by the countless hours of unpaid labour that sustain households across India. Strange, isn’t it? Work done out of affection and necessity is socially invaluable but economically unrecognised.</p>.<p>This paradox is not unique to India. Across the world, economists have long grappled with the invisibility of unpaid household and care work. Some countries have taken steps to address it. Nations like Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom conduct regular ‘time-use surveys’ to measure unpaid household and caregiving work, quantifying its economic value. </p>.What Iceland, Sweden, China teach India about women’s economic power.<p>Many countries in the European Union maintain “satellite accounts” that estimate the contribution of unpaid labour to GDP, often amounting to billions annually. Nordic countries lead with shared parental leave, subsidised childcare, and flexible work arrangements, which reduce women’s disproportionate burden.</p>.<p>Economists have long pointed out the strange way national accounts treat care work. When parents care for their own children, it is considered an act of love, duty, or family responsibility. No money changes hands, so it vanishes from GDP. Yet, if the same parents hire a nanny, suddenly the very same activity – feeding, bathing, teaching, comforting – becomes part of the economy. The difference lies not in the work itself, but in whether a financial transaction occurs.</p>.<p>The United Nations has advanced the “3R” framework – Recognise, Reduce, Redistribute – to guide governments in integrating unpaid care into economic planning. These practices acknowledge that economies are built not only on factories and finance but also on kitchens and care.</p>.<p><strong>Towards nation-building</strong></p>.<p>India, however, remains far behind in recognising this invisible labour. Women here spend nearly five times more hours on unpaid care work than men. Female labour force participation hovers around 20%, one of the lowest in the world, despite rising education levels. Household duties are seen as “natural” responsibilities of women, reinforcing invisibility. The country lacks comprehensive time-use surveys and formal recognition of unpaid work in national accounts. Limited access to childcare, safe transport, and flexible work options keeps women out of formal employment. The result is a vast reservoir of effort that sustains families and communities but remains absent from the economic growth story.</p>.<p>Why does recognition matter? The stakes are enormous. Closing the gender gap in labour participation could add hundreds of billions of dollars to India’s GDP. Recognising unpaid work would justify investments in childcare, eldercare, and domestic support services – creating new industries and jobs. Appliances like dishwashers and washing machines are not just conveniences; they are economic enablers, freeing women’s time for formal participation. More importantly, recognition validates women’s contributions, shifting the narrative from “helping at home” to “building the nation.” It reframes household labour not as invisible drudgery but as essential infrastructure for economic growth.</p>.<p>If India is serious about becoming a $30-trillion economy by 2047, it cannot afford to ignore half its population’s invisible labour. The path forward is clear. Introduce satellite accounts to measure unpaid household work. Launch reskilling initiatives for women returning to work after caregiving breaks. Invest in community infrastructure – affordable childcare, safe transport, flexible work arrangements. Celebrate women’s contributions through awards, incentives, and public campaigns that reframe household labour as nation-building. These steps would not only boost GDP but also create a more just and balanced society.</p>.<p>As India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047, recognising invisible labour is not charity; it is smart economics. Machines may thrill the finance minister, but it is time the nation acknowledged the invisible hands that have always kept the plates clean and made the nation march ahead.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Bengaluru- based automobile industry professional with a keen interest in circularity and emerging technologies)</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>