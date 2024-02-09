Ditch the ‘rules-based international order’

By Andreas Kluth

People have laid down their lives for love, freedom, justice, the fatherland and more. But nobody has ever died clutching the banner of the Rules-Based International Order. It’s time to junk that cliche, and replace it with something more fitting.

That’s not only because the term is an Orwellian linguistic atrocity with all the emotive oomph of a Powerpoint slide. It’s also a shibboleth that, when used by American diplomats in particular, makes US foreign policy look hypocritical, from the Middle East to Africa, Asia and beyond.

As a catchphrase, the RBIO has in recent years replaced the older and slightly different (but also woolly) notion of a “liberal international order.” It surged once the administration of President Joe Biden took over, intent on signaling a return to a more principled foreign policy than that of Donald Trump. Biden and his diplomats talk up the rules-based international order so much that Stephen Walt at the Harvard Kennedy School, a scholar in the hard-nosed “realist” tradition, has mocked the turn of phrase as a “job requirement.”

The world is skeptical about this American shtick, especially in Africa, Asia and South America, where countries are feeling — and often resisting — pressure by Washington to align with the West against Russia and China. Beijing and Moscow, meanwhile, have an easy time skewering America’s double standards. Russian President Vladimir Putin tells audiences in the Global South that the RBIO is just a veneer for American exceptionalism, so that the US can arbitrarily make the “rules” it wants and then “order” everybody else around.

That’s rich, of course, coming from the man who invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine and ordered the slaughter of its civilians and the abduction of thousands of its children, prompting the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant to have him tried for war crimes. And yet the accusation of American hypocrisy resonates in many capitals.

Washington all too often invokes the RBIO only against foes, such as Russia, while exempting itself and its friends, notably Israel. At the International Court of Justice in The Hague (an organ of the United Nations unrelated to the ICC), South Africa has brought a case accusing Israel of genocide in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The judges have deemed the charges plausible enough to issue the equivalent of an injunction while they reach their verdict.

The Biden White House, by contrast, sees no need to await the judgment of a tribunal that, one would think, embodies the RBIO as much as any institution on earth. South Africa’s case is “meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever,” said a spokesman for the president’s National Security Council.

This points to the underlying problem. John Dugard, a South African professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands and a former judge on the ICJ, argues that the US pushes its RBIO so hard precisely because it wants to avoid unreservedly endorsing, and obeying, an older, simpler and clearer idea: that of international law.