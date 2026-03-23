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Diversity of devotees

Diversity of devotees

They are the Aartis, who in normal times, are so engrossed in their worldly affairs that they neither have the time nor inclination to engage in spiritual pursuits. The majority of mankind falls into this group.
Mirle Karthik
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:46 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:46 IST
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