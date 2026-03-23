<p>The Bhagavad Gita, in its seventh chapter classifies devotees into four categories. The first group comprises of those who turn to the Lord in times of trouble or distress, seeking deliverance from their afflictions.</p>.<p>They are the Aartis, who in normal times, are so engrossed in their worldly affairs that they neither have the time nor inclination to engage in spiritual pursuits. The majority of mankind falls into this group. The second category comprises of the Jignasus- those with an ardent desire to emancipate their lives through spiritual engagements and knowledge acquisition.</p>.<p>The third group, the most common, the Arthartis – those seeking fulfillment of their wants and desires and who turn to the divine for removal of all obstacles and impediments in their pursuit. The fourth and last comprises of the Gnanis – the realized ones who have already reached a high point in their spiritual journey, but who relentlessly march ahead to touch the pinnacle, the supreme Atman or divine presence.</p>.<p>Thus we see a clear demarcation of innate natures and predilections, each acting as impelled by their Vasanas or behavioural traits acquired over many previous births. “All these four are my devotees undoubtedly, but the last, the Gnani is the most dear to me” declares Lord Krishna. Why? </p><p>“The first three also turn to me for succour, for their well being and for achieving their worldly wants. But he, the Gnani does not have any desire in his heart. His is Ekabhakti – one pointed devotion, always seeking only one thing – that his mind not be lead astray by the world and that he may attain to me and enshrine me in his heart and never be separated from me. Thus he is dear to me and I am dear to him. With such a purified mind, he becomes the very embodiment of myself, the exemplar of true divinity,” says Lord Krishna. </p>.<p>Revered Swami Chinmayananda gives an eloquent example of friendship with a minister. True, such closeness brings with it many benefits. (The first three categories). But becoming a minister oneself means unrestricted freedom and power. A Gnani is like this, with access to the highest seat of power. But, the Gita tellingly declares, reaching such an exalted state takes countless births and efforts. To realise that this universe is a manifestation of the supreme needs immense efforts over many lives. “Strive towards this, irrespective of where you are” is the message here. </p>