Divided, he stands

On a given day, for instance, he cosies up to celebrities whom he assiduously cultivates. He seeks out photo-op moments with them at socio-cultural dos to flaunt as trophies before his friends, either directly or via social media. Nothing delights him more than being told by friends that he has been seen with a celebrity at an awards function. He has, however, mastered the art of disguising his responses in an unflappable tone with a zen-like demeanour. There is a willing price he pays for being seen in the rewarding company of celebrities. He is in a business where he can and does provide largesse through goods and services to oblige celebrities. While the services come free, merchandise is supplied on gentle pay-as-you-please terms as per the payer’s whims. Reminders for payments are gentle, and if rebuffed, the dues are hastily written off. The celeb “friends” drop in at his residence and, over drinks and dinner, indulge in conversations that sometimes lead to a favour casually sought and happily granted. The friendship veneer is transactional.