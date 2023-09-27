Divine and royal, but can’t fly

God was the first casualty! The small silver Ganesha and Saraswathi idols were gently and sacredly picked from the box and kept aside as ‘non-fliers.’ Next, the pattada gombegalu or the ‘Royal Dolls’ for Dasara, came up for scrutiny. What wood are they made of? Are they fumigated? Are they new dolls or old? Where are the receipts?