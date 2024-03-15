Do away with death penalty

Having discussed the important findings of the report, we would now like to turn our attention to the legitimacy of the death sentence itself. The death penalty must be abolished for all crimes. Period. The most compelling argument for its abolition is its irreversibility. The paragraphs above have elucidated how, despite the presence of safeguard mechanisms like Sections 24 and 25 of the IEA and guidelines by the Supreme Court, investigating authorities and trial courts continue to flout these guidelines brazenly, depriving the prisoners of their right to a fair trial, which is a facet of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Under such dreary circumstances, is it justified to entrust these authorities with the licence to decide the question of the life and death of a person?