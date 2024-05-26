Does the world hate India?

In the absence of military or economic influence on a global scale, India is still heavily dependent on Western institutions, whether New Delhi likes it or not. Reputational costs therefore mean something. If India’s institutions are deemed unreliable or politically compromised, it may deter Western investors and businesses from bringing their money into the country. If lawmakers in Washington are worried about human rights issues in India or alleged assassinations by Indian agents in their own country, they may block arms deals with New Delhi.