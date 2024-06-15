Dogging the dhole

Suddenly, one of the dholes raised a bloodied snout, sniffed the air suspiciously, and spotted me. Immediately, the quintet slunk into the shrubbery, reluctantly abandoning their meal, only to re-emerge a little later, when I had moved out of sight. This little ‘game’ was played out no less than four times, with the predators melting into the bushes each time they espied me and warily returning to their meal when I withdrew. Hunger just could not keep them away. And, for my part, neither could my all-consuming curiosity.