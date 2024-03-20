Doing nothing for a living

Before I could realise this dream, I started drifting and happened to complete my graduation and then a post-graduation in Electrical Engineering, after which, luckily for me, I landed the job of a shift engineer in a hydroelectric power station in an electricity board. While others tried their best not to get posted as a shift engineer, I was rather happy to be one. I remained a shift engineer for a good eight years. I lived all by myself, doing almost nothing except reading all sorts of books, newspapers, magazines, and whatever I could lay my hands on. In a way, this period was a time of self-abandonment.