Domestic violence: An untamed evil

Lawmakers, enforcers, and the justice system have the greatest responsibility to be the voice of the politically and socially muted half of the population of the country. Unless the social hierarchy is questioned, any number of laws, policies, and acts will not render justice to the silently suffering victims of domestic violence.

The quote of Abhijit Naskar, a neuroscientist and author, “Behind every man alive and kicking, there is a woman. Behind every woman abused and killed, there is a man,” will continue to haunt the human race forever unless women are liberated from the cycle of abuse.