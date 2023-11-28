Don’t give up on gold bonds yet

By selling gold bonds at fairly attractive terms to investors, the government was hoping to at least wean away some investors from physical gold. So far, the outstanding stock of gold represented by gold bonds is about 110 tonnes, just one tenth of our annual imports. The total borrowing by the government due to the sale of gold bonds is about Rs 64,000 crore. But the cost of this borrowing has been more than 10% per annum, which is much more than the cost the government pays for borrowing to plug the fiscal deficit. During much of the period between 2008 and 2020, the western nations were used to paying a cost of 1% on their sovereign debt, and India was paying nearly 6%. Now, thanks to inflation and monetary tightening, the cost of raising sovereign debt has gone up, but is still substantially lower than the cost of selling gold bonds.