Don’t let ‘Tigers’ run amok again

Bengaluru’s new police commissioner Pratap Reddy has indicated that towing vehicles, popularly called ‘Tigers’, will soon be on the prowl on the city’s roads, though he was quick to add that the proposal will not be implemented in haste. Towing of vehicles parked in no-parking zones was first introduced in 1985-86 by the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajai Kumar Singh to create a “healthy fear” in the minds of errant motorists. But over the years, Tigers came to be despised for the autocratic behaviour of the private operators to whom they were outsourced, and also because of the rampant corruption involved. While one police commissioner after another issued Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for lifting or towing of vehicles, they were observed more in the breach by the private operators, who became a law unto themselves. While it was widely speculated that the tenders for towing operations were won by the jurisdictional police inspectors under benami identities, videos of towing staff collecting bribes on behalf of officers began circulating on social media. The physical assault on a disabled woman by a police officer and the video of a food delivery executive running behind a towing vehicle pleading with the staff to release his two-wheeler, even as food packets fell onto the road, finally jolted the government into action. Following a public outcry, the government stopped towing operations in February until a new “people-friendly” policy was evolved.

While motorists in Bengaluru are generally indisciplined and have scant respect for traffic rules, the government has failed in formulating a comprehensive parking policy. Parking and no-parking areas should be clearly demarcated on the basis of specific guidelines and not merely on the whims and fancies of the local traffic police officer. In addition, the government should consider dynamic parking rates with surge pricing during peak hours. It should also set up parking complexes and charging stations for electric vehicles and introduce an app to reduce traffic congestion caused by cars looking for parking slots. But no parking policy will be successful unless the government first aims to decongest roads and reduce traffic density by implementing better mobility solutions, including by speeding up the suburban rail project. There is also an urgent need to improve last mile connectivity from Metro stations so that people do not find the need to use their private vehicles.

Towing away vehicles is only a disincentive, and a rough one at that. It is not a solution to the city’s parking problem. The Tigers should continue to remain in their cage until the government comes out with a clear, citizen-friendly parking policy.