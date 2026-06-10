Don't mistake the bottle for the medicine

<p>The Bhagavad Gita, in its seventh chapter exhorts mankind to follow the path of minimising worldly desires and controlling one’s passions to achieve inner mental purity and steadfastness which is the sure path to realise the presence of the universal spirit or power that inheres in oneself.</p>.<p>But, the obstacle in this path is the veil of ignorance or avidya, which deludes man into thinking that these material pleasures will bring him satisfaction and happiness, when, in reality, he further entangles himself in the noose of ever increasing wants, to realise which he has to struggle even more.</p>.<p>And this ignorance obscures the presence of the eternal divine in his heart. “Alas, such men of impoverished intellects (alpamedhasam) mire themselves in the pursuit of these impermanent worldly pleasures” rues the Gita, terming these pleasures as Anyadevatas.</p>.<p>“Those who run after these petty things get what they deserve -only insignificant rewards.</p>.The universal message of the Gita.<p>“But those who turn to me, attain to me in the end,” says Lord Krishna. What is significant here is the Lord speaks, not as a being with human form and its attendant limitations, but as the supreme, omniscient, all pervading consciousness, what is termed as Brahman or Atman. So, by saying that those who turn to him will attain to him in the end, the Lord is echoing the Upanishadic statement Brahmavid Brahmaiva Bhavati – the knower of Brahman verily becomes Brahman himself. </p>.<p>The Gita uses another strong term abuddhaya – unwise people, to describe those who are so engrossed in material pursuits that they are unable to turn inwards , even if fleetingly , to self introspect and do some soul searching , whether all that they have accumulated so far and are still running after has brought them any real, lasting, peace of mind. It must be noted that there is a difference between what is required to lead a life of comfort and dignity and hoarding for some future, imagined days. Needless to say, not everyone can be a saint and lead an austere life, but “try to harken to the call of the inner voice” says the Gita.</p>.<p>This inner spark is the Avyakta Shakti, the invisible power behind everything in this universe. As revered Swami Chinmayananda says, it is the medicine inside the bottle that is important, not the bottle itself. “Strive for this medicine of inner purity” says the Gita.</p>