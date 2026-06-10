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Don't mistake the bottle for the medicine

Don't mistake the bottle for the medicine

“Those who run after these petty things get what they deserve -only insignificant rewards."
Mirle Karthik
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:22 IST
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