Don’t wait for a disaster 

Safe settlements: It may sound ironical that in a country where the poor and middle class are struggling to get decent minimum housing, the demand for luxury housing is on the rise in all metro cities. We also find a huge number of locked houses especially in the outskirts of cities. The fact is that land and housing prices have become unaffordable to most common people and house rents are increasing rapidly. Data pertaining to 2023 shows average monthly rentals in parts of the top seven cities soared over 30%, Bengaluru recording the steepest rise. Government is showing no concern whatsoever in addressing this problem. While public authorities like BDA have utterly failed, government has left it to the market forces where profiteering holds sway. Young men and women migrating to big cities for employment are forced to stay in shabby PG hostels paying a substantial part of their income towards rent. Slums continue to dot the cities and together with unplanned settlements cropping up without regard to safety and sanitation, they become vulnerable to serious climate hazards. It is time government assumes responsibility to provide or facilitate decent rental housing at affordable rates.