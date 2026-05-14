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Donald Trump in China, Beijing in control

Donald Trump in China, Beijing in control

China frames parity with the US during Trump–Xi talks, while India struggles to assert relevance in the shifting regional and global order
Jabin T Jacob
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:11 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:11 IST
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