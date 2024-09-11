Donald Trump is the only one threatening the dollar

By Robert Burgess

Donald Trump’s strategy for reelection is centered on speaking to the deepest, darkest fears of Americans. In his view, migrants streaming over the border are taking jobs away from Americans, especially Black workers (whatever that means). They’re not. Crime, he asserts, is way up. It’s down. The economy, he claims, is in shambles. The opposite is more accurate.

Now, the former president has come up with the idea that countries are avoiding the greenback. The dollar is “under major siege,” the Republican presidential nominee said on Saturday at a rally in Wisconsin. “You leave the dollar and you’re not doing business with the United States because we are going to put a 100 per cent tariff on your goods.”

The implication, like most things Trump says these days, is that only he can prevent such a calamity. And make no mistake, it would be a calamity if it were truly happening — but it’s not. The dollar is the world’s primary reserve currency, which is the source of the US’ “exorbitant privilege,” which allows the government to fund budget deficits in perpetuity and keeps interest rates lower than they might otherwise be. So, a move away from the dollar by foreign investors would make it harder for the US to borrow, therefore causing borrowing costs to spike.

For those not steeped in the foreign-exchange market, Trump seems to be riffing off the “de-dollarization” speculation that has cropped up in recent years. The thinking is that the US has “weaponized” the dollar through heavy financial sanctions imposed on Russia, including preventing that country’s central bank from accessing its foreign-currency reserves. As such, countries whose ideological leanings conflict with those of the US might want to move their reserves into the currency of a more friendly country. Indeed, when the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa convened in Cape Town in mid-2023, Bloomberg News reported that they asked the bloc’s specially created bank to provide guidance on how a potential new shared currency might work, including how it could shield other member countries from the impact of sanctions such as those imposed on Russia.