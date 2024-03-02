Donald Trump’s way of the Cross | Role of America’s Christian right in US elections

Former United States President Donald Trump’s assertion that he would defend Christianity from the radical Left ‘that seeks to tear down crosses’, on February 22, in Nashville, Tennessee, is emblematic of a democratic as well as demographic paradox in the US.

Conservative Christians, especially a sizeable chunk of white evangelists, form the bulwark of the support base for Trump who might not be seen as a devout man of faith despite constantly talking with theological undertones such as ‘witch hunts’ and ‘evil people’ on the prowl to get him.

But his declaration that “no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you” is more than pandering to the constituency of the faithful for whom ‘Making America Great Again’ can be interchanged with ‘Making America Pray Again’.

Rather it is effectively giving a sharper edge to his nationalistic campaign, promising mass deportation of illegal immigrants, a new Muslim ban, taxes on imported goods, freedom cities built on federal land, and making oil cheaper than in China.

On the strength of Gallup polls, the evidence is growing that Americans are becoming less religious. The churchgoing, regularly-praying population who would say religion is very important in their lives are on the wane. In 2006, 23 per cent of the US population counted themselves in the category of white Evangelist Christians, the hardcore supporters of Trump — that number is now 14 per cent.