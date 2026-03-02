Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Don’t allow your mind to get sick

Don’t allow your mind to get sick

The lesson is simple but profound: even in the worst situations, we should not allow our mind to get sick. That can paralyse our entire body.
Bharatendu Sood
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 23:15 IST
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 23:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us