Don’t believe what you see in the age of AI ads

It is bad enough for people like Loiek to have their identities stolen and publicized without permission. But even low-level fakery, like the unappealing, inauthentic food, poses a new challenge for consumers. One way to address the problem is to become far more skeptical about ads on the web-based platforms. Social media networks like 'TikTok' and Meta Platforms Inc.’s 'Instagram' will need to improve their methods of detection, and regulators should step in.

The UK’s main advertising regulator banned two ads from L’Oreal SA in 2011 over complaints that it used “excessive airbrushing” on its models. But that was the era of Photoshop. Now the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is carefully reviewing the use of generative AI, a spokesman for the regulator tells me, which could lead to new guidelines for advertisers this year. The technology shouldn’t be used, for example, to exaggerate a product’s efficacy, the spokesman said.

The US Federal Trade Commission says it’s also “focusing intensely” on the problem.

Disclaimers could be one way to tackle the issue. Back in 2021, the Norwegian government amended its laws so that advertisers and influencers had to disclose their use of digitally altered images of people. The goal was to target unrealistic beauty standards, but similar forced disclaimers on AI-generated ads could increase public awareness of entirely conjured “photos” or “videos.”