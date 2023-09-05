Don’t encourage revival of Khaps

Due to the judicial authorities taking cognizance of the Khaps’ high-handedness and general civil society and public awareness against their actions, their influence has started waning in the last decade. However, in the past two to three years, their authority has been legitimised yet again. Both mainstream political parties and trade unions have been kowtowing to Khap Panchayats and have brought them to the forefront. For instance, the farmers’ movement against the three farm law reforms proposed by the Union Government in 2020, the movement to prosecute Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh for sexual harassment and to remove him from his post, and the movement to prosecute Union Minister Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment. These movements sought to increase their legitimacy with Khap Panchayats and encouraged their support and participation. Further, a number of government ministers, opposition leaders, and legislators have been visiting these Khaps to seek their support for their respective electoral battles.