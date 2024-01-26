Don’t read too much from tea leaves brewing in West Bengal

Two developments, following close on the heels of the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22, have the potential to reconfigure electoral alignments in West Bengal.

First came the participation of Sujan Chakraborty, one of the pre-eminent leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a Trinamool Congress (TMC) programme on Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23. It was followed the next day by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s seemingly categorical statement that her party would fly solo for the impending elections, notwithstanding the coalitional imperatives of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Let’s set the stage. Amidst the cacophony generated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya temple, using its well-lubricated darknet machine and what passes as elements of the mainstream media, Banerjee formulated and successfully implemented a counterblast in the form of the Sampriti (amity) Rally in Kolkata, complemented by smaller versions in the districts. Kicking these off with personal prayers in the Kali temple in Kalighat, she sent out the right messages about the place of religious faith, Bengal’s religious heritage, and inclusiveness, to stymie the exclusionary and neo-fascist hysteria sought to be whipped up by saffron provocateurs.

Then, there is the rumour doing the rounds, sedulously nurtured by the BJP and its conspirators-in-malfeasance: that the TMC and the BJP have an understanding, in accordance with which the former will steamroller the Opposition to hold power in the state, while the latter will be allowed to garner a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats.

Anyone who had a ringside seat for the BJP’s throw-the-kitchen-sink campaign for the 2021 elections, bolstered by lavish expenditure and the frequent commute of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief J P Nadda, will be forgiven a chuckle. Moreover, anyone even remotely acquainted with the BJP’s ways would have to be at best a naïf to think that Banerjee would trust any solemn undertaking proffered by the Modi-Shah duumvirate. Finally, given the kind of constituencies Banerjee cultivates, it would be catastrophic. As yet, Banerjee has shown no politically suicidal tendencies.

As for the new developments, it would be sapient to read with caution Banerjee’s stated intention of being a lone wolf despite her commitments to I.N.D.I.A. Statements like these are bound to be made in every situation where alliance constituents are traditionally electoral antagonists. Even if the BJP brings forward the election to encash the Ayodhya cheque, a couple of weeks remain to wrap up seat-sharing agreements. The window is likely to be longer. Brinkmanship will in many cases be a negotiating tactic. Specifically, in West Bengal, the TMC could look for trade-offs in the Northeast from the Congress and promissory notes from the Left.

In any case, it should be kept in mind that it is possible that the ruling TMC could benefit if the Left-Congress alliance contests separately because in some areas it would divide the Opposition vote and hurt the BJP rather than the state’s ruling party. The fluidities of the situation allow for a multiplicity of possibilities.

One should keep this shadow-boxing aspect of alliance-making in mind when one tries to read the significance of Chakraborty fetching up at a TMC event, flaying the BJP while addressing a predominantly TMC crowd at Englishbazar, Malda, but not uttering a word of criticism directed at Banerjee, his long-standing bête noire, nor her party.

Chakraborty is one of the CPI(M)’s most senior leaders in West Bengal and one of the most vocal, directing periodic streams of splenetic rhetoric against Banerjee and the ruling TMC. He has also been one of the most persevering purveyors of the Banerjee-Modi axis theory. When he shows up at a TMC meeting, it must mean something, despite protestations from both sides that the advance Valentine’s Day act was just in honour of one of West Bengal’s ‘tallest’ heroes.

Despite the CPI(M)’s much-attenuated political existence, Left-watchers who know the ‘Alimuddin Street rules’, are aware that senior leaders of the party don’t do off-the-cuff. Certainly, a member of the central and state committees, and state secretariat wouldn’t attend a TMC event unless some decisions had been made near the highest level.

Best, then, to let the tea leaves brew before reading them and not to either extrapolate or interpolate too readily. I.N.D.I.A constituents should particularly be wary of the BJP’s weapons of choice — falsehood and misdirection — while doing their best to gaslight the saffron brigade.

(Suhit K Sen is author of ‘The Paradox of Populism: The Indira Gandhi Years, 1966-1977’.)

