Don't resist, but regulate temptations

Knowing the destructive consequences of temptation, a wise person stays away from it, not necessarily resisting it but by regulating it. Some of the sure ways of escaping from the ill-effects of these all pervading temptations are, fortunately, easy to access and practice. One of the first effective steps to manage temptation is to nib it in the bud - ignore and stop thinking, much less, brooding over the object or person enticing you to indulge in. Turn your mind towards spiritual and divine thoughts. Understand and overcome your weaknesses drawing you towards the attachments. Strengthen your determination with self-confidence and never yield to temptations. Compare the triviality of the momentary joy that you might get by yielding to temptations with those of the permanent peace and tranquility that will be yours by mastering temptations.