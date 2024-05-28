Door-to-door detergent delight

On another morning, a couple of ladies walked in and requested to speak with the lady of the house. I sent for my aunt. But as soon as the visitors saw her, they abruptly got up and started left, muttering something to her on their way out. My disappointed aunt, who couldn't understand what they were saying, wondered why she had been denied free samples this time. I was equally puzzled. Later, I learned from my neighbour that they were campaigning for family planning.