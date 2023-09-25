Doubt is a cause for misery

As the illustrious sage Chandrashekara Bharati of Sringeri has said “when you ask a passerby on the road for directions, it means you are placing faith in a stranger’s words to reach your destination. If this is the case for such a simple matter, should you not have faith in the words of our great preceptors and the scriptures?” The Gita says “the foolish and ignorant man who has no faith has no peace and happiness either here in this world or in the other world after his passing.” He is not able to live in the moment, tormented as he is by his incessant nagging doubts on everyone and everything.In the philosophical context, the Gita says that doubts originate from the heart because of ignorance. Swami Chinmayananda says, “Heart does not mean the physical organ, but the origin of emotions like love, compassion, virtuous thoughts and so on.” When this heart is enmeshed in negative emotions like anger, greed, disrespect for morals and ethics, arrogance and pride, then at some point doubts arise concerning the vicissitudes of life. To get rid of these accretions, the Gita proffers the path of Yoga.