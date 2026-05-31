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Dowry deaths: A tragedy India still refuses to confront

Dowry deaths: A tragedy India still refuses to confront

In case after case, the police had facilitated the criminals. Complaints were ignored or registered as suicides or unnatural deaths rather than murder.
Choodie Shivaram
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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