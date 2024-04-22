Dramatic ’50s revisited

The opening scene of Bahaddur Ganda is still etched in my memory. It starts with the man of the house calling his wife and addressing her as ‘Ley, Ley...’ which elicits an angry response from the woman of the house: “Why are you calling me Ley?’ The husband is quick to save his skin, saying, “Oh, you responded even before I could say ‘dee,’” to loud laughter and applause by the audience. The clever wordplay is evident. While ‘ley’ in Kannada and ‘dee’ in Tamil are both colloquial but disparaging ways to address a woman, together they make a respectful ‘lady’ in English.