Drawing strength from the goddesses

Satyabhama who killed Narakasura who in a sense was her offspring ( she was an avatar of Bhumidevi his real mother), Jagadamba, Mahamaya -- mother of the Universe -- the combined force of Brahmini , Lakshmi and Parvathi also knows as Durga, Mahishasuramardhini, who killed the demon Mahishasura ( she was given the feminine aspect by the Trimurtis for the task ) or Goddess Kanyakumari who quelled the arrogance of Banasura and decimated him. Although Goddesses traditionally did not fight in a battlefield or combat zone if the situation warranted, as in the case of Mahishasuramardhini, they were entrusted with the task and provided with the wherewithal -weapons and special powers included.