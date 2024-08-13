Dream and dream again

The pre-university course is a crucial time in every student’s life as it determines the future course of academics and career. I aspired to become a doctor. Coincidentally, my PUC college was on Albert Victor Road in Bengaluru, right across the street from Bangalore Medical College. Seeing medical students with aprons and stethoscopes inspired me. My PU college was new, and the lecturers were enthusiastic and dedicated to achieving recognition and good results. With 58 students in the class, including six girls, we received individual attention.
I sat in the middle corner of the second left side row, and the girls occupied the front row. From day one, I was intense, perceptive, and well-prepared, which helped me excel in class. I outsmarted my peers by answering lecturers’ queries, whether it was balancing equations or solving sums. Gradually, I gained popularity among lecturers and classmates.
My zoology practical record impressed my classmates — particularly the drawing of a microscope — and many asked me to draw figures for them, including the girl. We slowly became acquainted, exchanging views on our plans. She once objected to my NCC enrolment, citing my late arrival to zoology practical. One day, she handed me a drawing sheet and pencil, knowing I hadn’t brought them. Thereafter, it was procedural. Once in a while, during leisure periods, we exchanged notes and thoughts over the preparation for exams.
We never thought we would stumble on our path to achieving our goals. Our PUC results were not very encouraging; she scored a high second class, and I passed in first class. She continued her degree at the same college. Despite securing a seat in MBBS, I could not further my studies owing to domestic constraints and had to take up a job in a bank. The girl and I parted ways. As the cliché goes, man proposes and god disposes.
Strange destiny brought us together again, and we got married after her graduation. We had a blissful married life and were blessed with a son and a daughter. I stood by her when she wanted to pursue her studies. Amidst a joint family of 12 and two children, she completed her masters and took up research. Ultimately, as determined, she had her name prefixed with ‘doctor’.
She earned a name and fame too. As the principal at National First Grade College, Boopsandra, she pioneered biochemistry and biotechnology with 100% results and two university ranks. Volunteered for a professor’s post at Toronto University, Canada. She even volunteered as a professor at Toronto University, Canada. Sadly, this determined lady succumbed to uterus cancer in 2021, after a six-year battle.