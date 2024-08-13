Dream and dream again

We never thought we would stumble on our path to achieving our goals. Our PUC results were not very encouraging; she scored a high second class, and I passed in first class. She continued her degree at the same college. Despite securing a seat in MBBS, I could not further my studies owing to domestic constraints and had to take up a job in a bank. The girl and I parted ways. As the cliché goes, man proposes and god disposes.