Drinking’s cancer link is underrated, especially by women

Alcohol consumption accounts for about 16% of breast cancers, said the lead author of the study, Farhad Islami of the American Cancer Society. Most of the increased risk is attributable to people who exceed the current health guidelines of no more than one drink a day for women. But even a drink a day raises risk — especially if you’re filling up a big wine glass.

Drinkers of both sexes have an increased risk of liver cancer, esophageal cancer and other malignancies of the digestive tract, but these are not nearly as common as breast cancer.

There are still many critical questions that experts can’t answer until there’s more research: How much is a woman’s lifetime breast cancer risk elevated by heavy or binge drinking in college and early adulthood? How much can a woman reduce her risk by going from moderate drinking to abstaining? Are there women with certain risk factors that make them more prone to cancer induced by alcohol use? How and why does alcohol raise breast cancer risk?

There are a few studies suggesting that alcohol can cause breast cancer by increasing the amount of estrogen circulating in the bloodstream. Should women taking hormone replacement therapy skip the daily glass of wine? It might make sense, but it remains in the realm of things that need more study.

Instead, doctors usually recommend diligent annual screening mammograms if you want to try HRT, but of course, screening doesn’t prevent cancer. In the most optimistic estimates, programs of regular screening mammograms reduce cancer death by 20%, but more recent studies show less benefit along with a serious risk of unnecessary treatment.

In one of the many articles on the limitations of mammography, professor of medicine Russell Harris of the University of North Carolina suggests it’s more important for doctors to council women to stop smoking, maintain a healthy weight and cut back on drinking.

In June, the New York Times tried to quantify the risk of moderate drinking. One researcher said drinking seven drinks a week only costs you about two and a half months of life. The researcher, Tim Stockwell of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, emphasized that was an average — most people may lose nothing, but a few will lose a lot.

It’s hard to isolate the effects of drinking because it’s tied up with other behaviors and conditions, he told me. Take the “sick quitter effect,” he said. People who get serious warnings from their doctors often quit drinking, and so studies can show a correlation between quitting drinking and getting sick — because getting sick caused people to quit. And some people don’t ever drink because they have health problems or are on medications. Missing that link is one reason earlier studies showed — wrongly — that moderate drinking was beneficial.