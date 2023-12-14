Dubai Disappoints | COP28 fails to make history

Don’t be misled by any headlines celebrating the so-called historic outcomes of COP28. Just because an oil company CEO was the first to insert the ‘F’ words into the three-decade-old climate negotiations does not mean it is the end of the fossil fuel era, and if there were any hopes raised on Day One of COP28 by the announcement of operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, they were quickly shattered by the meagre financial pledges that followed. The current pledges total only $700 million or just 0.2 per cent of the $400 billion needed each year to address the loss and damage.

COP28 can be considered a success only for the 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists swarming the corridors of the Expo City in Dubai and, of course, the historical polluters led by the United States — the world’s largest oil and gas producer, and wealthiest country — that has weaselled its way out of making any commitments or plans to implement a phaseout of fossil fuels even as they ramp up production of oil and gas. US negotiators in Dubai, meanwhile, were practically forcing every country to agree to such a phaseout.

Sure, this is the first UN climate agreement that ‘calls on all countries to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in just, orderly, and equitable manner,’ however, it only singles out ‘unabated coal for accelerated phase down’ and gives a free pass to transitional fuels, oil and gas, the fossil fuels of the developed and rich countries. It really is business as usual, and worse, the outcome allows for dangerous distractions such as untested and unproven carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technologies.

Furthermore, what is worrying for poor, cash-strapped, and most vulnerable countries is the lack of progress on global goal on adaptation, the final text has weak language on targets without timelines and no indication of how adaptation finance will be scaled up. That can has been kicked down the road to the next COP in 2024.