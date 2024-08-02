Dynamics of development aid

The actual Budget apportionment for the Maldives in the last financial year (2023-2024) was Rs 400 crore. It was revised to Rs 770.9 crore due to unforeseen expenditures. The allocation in FY2024-2025, therefore, is the same as it was last year. Notably, in FY2022-2023, aid to the Maldives was only Rs 183.16 crore despite the so-called pro-India MDP government under Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the helm of affairs. If political rapport is the determining factor, why did Bangladesh and Bhutan get less, and Nepal receive more this financial year when compared to the last one? The dynamics of aid cannot be attributed to minor political irritants. The quantum of India’s aid to other countries is determined by New Delhi’s long-term vision, and fund availability.