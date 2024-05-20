Ebrahim Raisi’s death comes at a crucial time for Iran, and West Asia

The helicopter crash that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and seven others in the country’s East Azerbaijan province has come at a certain fraught moment for Iran, the region, and the world.

Raisi, a cleric and former head of the country's judiciary, was very close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his rise in power echelons in Iran since his foray into presidential elections in 2017 had been remarkably steady.

He fought and lost to moderate Hassan Rouhani, known for his role in negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal that limited Tehran’s foray into making nuclear weapons.

In 2019, Ayatollah Khamenei named him to the powerful position of head of the judiciary, and soon after he was elected deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, the 88-member clerical body responsible for electing the Supreme leader.

With the United States pulling out of the deal in 2018, further sanctions and bruising economic woes resulted in the hardliners’ sway and say going up in the scheme of things. Raisi’s election as president three years after defeating Rouhani was a crowning moment in the shift.

It could also be an irony of history or life itself that Raisi, who could have been in contention for becoming the Supreme Leader, was catapulted into a political journey that was cut short abruptly.