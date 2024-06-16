EC-created information drought

These high constitutional authorities want us to treat the election results as a vote of confidence for the EVMs and the Election Commission of India (ECI), whose impartiality came under question repeatedly. The final results are not a washing machine that will cleanse a fraught electoral process. Evaluation of the process requires access to adequate information but the ECI has not exactly been forthcoming in opening up its files for public scrutiny. The reluctance to adhere to the established practice of disclosing absolute voter turn-out data until forced to do so was but one example of this curious but deliberate niggardliness over information that ought to be public. Another worrisome development is the alleged mismatch between voter turn-out figures and the candidate-wise tally extracted from the EVMs. The ECI is yet to explain this discrepancy.