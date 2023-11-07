Eccentricity is a mark of genius

Her standing by the blackboard with Wren and Martin in her hands is an unforgettable memory. I wanted to learn and enjoy Keats’ poetry, but I was fed on the pages of Wren and Martin and essays by Oliver Goldsmith. Her eyes lit up, as if she were encountering Goldsmith in person for the first time. Such was her passion for the writer. If I were in Goldsmith’s time, I would have married him, she quipped, making us girls smile up our sleeves. She shared with the writer, besides the English language, certain other oddities. He was no Adonis, but then she was no Cleopatra, either. ‘The dog it was that died,’ she would quote, alluding to Goldsmith’s ironic mode, which she again shared with him. She had just read the poem, An Elegy Written on a Mad Dog, to us in class, in which a good man is bitten by a mad dog, and it is the dog that dies and not the man. Catch the irony?