Echoes from the age of radio

One cannot help reminiscing about childhood memories, especially in the twilight of one’s life. That era was marked by a blend of ignorance and innocence. Our only windows to the world were the radio and newspapers, which provided news in retrospect. The radio programmes are still etched in our memories. Who can forget Binaca Geet Mala? Or the live commentary of our beloved game, cricket? The commentators made the games sound more interesting than they actually were. We were told that cricket should be heard, whereas tennis should be seen. I stand by this, having personally witnessed both Test matches and Davis Cup tournaments later in my life.