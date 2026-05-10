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Echoes from the Tokyo Trial

Echoes from the Tokyo Trial

Exactly eighty years ago, an international criminal trial raised similar issues about the legitimacy of international law. This case is important to us, partly because it involved a famous dissent by an Indian judge.
Nigam Nuggehalli
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:39 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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