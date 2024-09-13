Echoes of old Bangalore

This is a recollection of life in Bangalore (long before it became Bengaluru) from the 1940s to the 1960s. I was born and brought up here. Back then, a typical family meant a father, a mother, and at least six children— sometimes more. It wasn’t uncommon to find families with 10 to 16 children, with the father sometimes struggling to keep track of who was older, as younger siblings often ended up in higher classes at school than their older siblings!