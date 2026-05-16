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Eco concerns don’t stall real development

Eco concerns don’t stall real development

Branding environmental activism as anti-development further weakens safeguards in an age of climate anxieties.
Bhargavi S Rao
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:01 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:01 IST
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