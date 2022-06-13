Eco-friendly measures have their pain points

The small tetra pack industry, which includes large beverage companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo India, Parle Ago and Dabur, has once again petitioned the government, seeking relaxation on the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) straws, which are normally stuck on the back of these packs. The ban, part of a broader ban on SUP items, will come into effect on July 1. These manufacturers are of the view that the demand for small tetra packs (of juices, dairy products, soy milk, etc.) will be impacted as their costs will go up.

If the government does not relent, several other things will get banned across the country on July 1, including SUP plates, cups and cutlery, wrapping covers, PVC banners, stirrers, earbuds with plastic sticks, candy sticks, plastic straws, flag sticks, and cigarette pack wrappings.

The ban on SUP items that have low utility and high littering potential was announced on August 12, 2021. But the statutory framework for plastic waste management — The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 — has been around for many years. This means that these manufacturers have not explored innovative and sustainable ways of selling these small packs.

Authorities have been rather lenient on the use of SUPs. Despite so much talk about the harm caused by SUPs and the advisories issued by state governments and municipalities, vegetable vendors and shopkeepers across the country continue to use them injudiciously. Even most consumers don't bother to go shopping with a cloth bag or a shopping basket. Understandably, shopkeepers don't want to lose business because you didn't bring your own bag.

Clearly, this ban is just a small step. Banning SUPs will only take care of some waste. But what happens to the mixed household waste, wherein wet kitchen waste, plastics and multi-layered packaging is thrown together in the garbage bin?

There is a need to generate more awareness amongst the end consumers. Just like the cigarette pack has an ominous warning and that scary photograph of a throat with cancerous growth, the multi-layered packaging of potato chips, biscuits and other food sachets must also inform the consumers that the packet is not recyclable. As consumers, we must know what happens to this packaging and how we can ensure it doesn't land up in the ocean or a landfill.

Overall, there is little awareness of waste management, multi-layered packaging and recycling. For instance, theoretically, multi-layered packaging (which includes tetra packs) cannot be recycled. These can, however, be used in the construction of roads, to make things like tables and chairs, or sent to cement plants for energy recovery (known as waste-to-energy). But how many households that segregate can reach out to a recycler who will send the multi-layered packaging waste to a cement manufacturer or a construction company for recycling?

The bitter truth is that barring a tiny percentage, most households across the country do not segregate. Their mixed waste often ends up in landfills. And we know how landfills tend to catch fire as highly inflammable methane gas gets generated during the summer months. Delhi has seen multiple such fires in recent months (at Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills).

Unless segregation of waste at the household level is mandated, moving towards a circular economy will remain just a dream.

Surely, recycling waste needs to be taken up more seriously by state governments, urban local bodies, producers and even the end consumers. The rules for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) — wherein the producers must take back a proportion of the materials they generate — need to be enforced.

Meanwhile, the manufacturers of small tetra packs want a gradual phasing out of plastic straws. They say they need more time to import paper straws. According to them, the capacity in India for paper straws is inadequate.

This is reminiscent of the auto industry. A little over two years back, the auto industry was concerned about the enforcement of Bharat Stage VI norms and kept petitioning the government to extend the March 31, 2020 deadline. The government did not relent. Today, many models have gone off the showrooms because they could not comply with those stringent norms.

In this case, the consumer of tetra pack juices and drinks may not have the deep pockets of a car buyer. But if there is demand, supply will find a way. Manufacturers need to look for innovative means to sell those drinks without straws. Perhaps they can sell them in PET bottles and reward consumers who return them after consuming the drinks. Or, they can change the packaging to do away with the need for a straw. Surely, there are many ways to address the problem.

Environment-friendly measures need strict enforcement. Bharat Stage VI norms is a case in point. And let's hope that the ban on SUPs is just the start of more such measures.

(Swati Prasad is a freelance business journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.