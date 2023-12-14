3 CMs: BJP’s high command message

Vishnu Deo Sai has ministerial and organisational experience and his choice is being considered as a sign of the importance the party gives to the tribal community, which forms about 30% of the state’s population and 9% of the national demographics. It is also projected as an extension of the election of Draupadi Murmu as President. In Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav belongs to the dominant OBC community and his choice is expected to have an impact in UP and Bihar, too. He also has two deputies, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, who belong to the Brahmin and SC communities, bringing about a caste balance in the ministry. In Rajasthan, where forward castes have prominence in politics, Bhajan Lal Sharma is from the Brahmin community, while his deputies Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa are from the Rajput and Dalit communities. Apart from caste and community, regional representation has also been a factor in each state.