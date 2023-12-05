A baby step on climate funding

The first major decision taken by the ongoing Conference of Parties (CoP28) at Dubai was to officially launch the Loss and Damage (L&D) fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the impact of climate change. The proposal for the fund is three decades-old and has gone through many changes. At CoP27 in Egypt, it was announced that it would be launched. The details were ironed out in many meetings held later, and a few days ago, there was agreement on some key details. But some crucial issues still remain to be worked out. While it is welcome that it was approved on the first day of the meet, there are apprehensions that the issues that remain to be settled will remain so. That would mean that many countries that need to get aid from the fund would not get it or may not get in time or as much as they need.