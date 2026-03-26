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A case for decentralising justice

A case for decentralising justice

Establishing regional benches of the Supreme Court can cut backlog and make justice more equitable
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DHNS
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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