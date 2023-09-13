A case of political vendetta?

It is ironic that Jagan Mohan Reddy is driving the action against Naidu. Reddy has faced much more serious charges of corruption, and has spent many months in jail. The TDP recently called him a chief minister-on-bail. Is Naidu’s arrest then revenge for that? Naidu is Reddy’s main political rival in the state. Selective invocation of charges of corruption and financial misdemeanours and other criminal charges and harassment of political rivals has become the norm now. It is done by the central government all over the country using its agencies. State governments do it using their police forces. The timing and manner of arrests are well chosen to produce the maximum impact. Naidu has not got much support from other parties, except a weak expression of sympathy from the BJP. The law should take its course in Naidu’s case, and he would be deserving of punishment if found guilty. But its selective and motivated enforcement is wrong. It violates norms of justice and creates a vicious circle of vendetta politics. Naidu was once a star. His fall shows how fickle politics can be.