A Damocles’ Sword held over the Press

All newspapers and periodicals containing information on current events, public news or comments on public news, except scientific publications, come under the purview of the law. It gives the Press Registrar General extraordinary powers, including the power to cancel registration. The Registrar General can transfer his power to any gazetted officer of the government, including a police officer, to enter the premises of a periodical for verification. This is intrusive action and can amount to censorship by other means. The possibility that a government official can enter the premises is an intimidatory prospect for any publication. A situation in which officials like the Registrar General will have the power to sit in judgement over the content of publications and exercise curbs on freedom of expression, which is a constitutional right, is a hang-over from the colonial era that must be removed. Under the new law, if the owner or publisher is convicted under the UAPA or for an offence related to security of the State, the registration of the publication can be cancelled suo moto. The offences have not been defined and categorised and the government will have the power to notify them. Since the UAPA is now invoked freely against critics of the government and criticism of it can be considered as endangering the security of the State, this provision is a proverbial Damocles’ Sword hanging over newspapers and periodicals and can be misused at will to harass and punish publications that are critical of the government.