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A deeper maritime footprint

A deeper maritime footprint

PM Modi’s Seychelles visit strengthens a key partnership as China’s influence in the Indian Ocean Region grows.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 20:35 IST
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