A dishonourable ‘honour code’

The new code penalises critical thinking and independent views, which should actually be encouraged in educational institutions. It does not want political and “unpatriotic” discussions and protests, demonstrations and dharnas in the campus. Societies have moved forward only when established views, dogmas and practices were challenged and students have always been in the vanguard of movements for change, individually and collectively. Educational institutions, including universities, should have an environment that encourages such questioning. This is especially true in a diverse democracy like India. Universities should reflect such diversities and consider them as a strong point, instead of penalising them. Words like “anti-establishment” and “unpatriotic” open up students to harsh action for anything that is not liked by the authorities. Given that the institute’s governing board is packed with government representatives, these words in the TISS code is a dead giveaway as to what kind of atmosphere they want to create on its campus.