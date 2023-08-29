A dry August is cause for worry

The kharif crops were sown in many areas in July when there was ample rainfall. The lack of follow-up rains may hit the crops which need water now. The paucity of rains is bound to affect the rabi crops, too. The failure of rains now will reduce the moisture in the soil. This will pose a problem in the coming rabi season and major crops like wheat, onions and potatoes are likely to be hit. Irrigation is an important part of rabi farming. The poor run of the monsoon now will bring down the reservoir levels, affecting irrigation. According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in 146 major reservoirs are 78.6 per cent of last year’s and 93.9 per cent of the 10-year average levels for this time. The impact of El Nino may have started to be felt, and so there is the need to start preparations to meet the situation. It is likely that the food price levels may remain elevated and may impact the general inflation rate in the coming weeks. The central government may have to make major supply-side interventions to keep the prices in check. The present situation also underlines the need to improve irrigation facilities in the country.